Kawasaki Versys 900 Sport Tourer Teased For The First Time

Kawasaki has offered a clearer preview of its upcoming Versys 900, with a new teaser showing parts of the sport-tourer ahead of its reveal. The company has not yet confirmed the motorcycle's final name or specifications, but the bike appears designed for longer rides, with upright ergonomics, a substantial windscreen and provision for luggage. An India launch is considered possible, though no local plans have been announced.

The teaser shows a broad, well-padded seat for the rider and passenger, alongside mounts for side panniers and a top box. These details suggest a practical touring focus rather than the more compact stance of the Z900, which is expected to provide the basis for the new model. Kawasaki may reinforce or revise the Z900's frame to suit the Versys' added bodywork and luggage-carrying role, but the manufacturer has not confirmed the chassis arrangement.

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Touring Hardware And Engine

The Versys 900 appears to use 17-inch wheels, front radial brake calipers and longer-travel suspension than the Z900. That setup could help it handle uneven roads while maintaining comfort, although suspension specifications remain unannounced. A remote preload adjuster, offered on the Versys 650 and 1100, is also expected, but has not been confirmed for the new bike.

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Power is likely to come from the Z900's 948cc four-cylinder engine. In that motorcycle, it produces 125hp and 98.6Nm; Kawasaki has not said whether the Versys will retain those figures or receive different tuning and gearing.

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Features

A tri-lamp headlight design is visible in the teaser, with styling cues closer to the Z900 and KLE500 than the existing Versys models. Expected electronic equipment could include riding and power modes, cruise control, traction control, a bidirectional quickshifter, dual-channel ABS, and a 5-inch TFT display. These features are not yet officially confirmed.