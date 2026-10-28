Kawasaki KLE650 Breaks Cover With 649 cc Parallel-Twin Engine

Kawasaki has pulled the covers off the KLE650 ABS and KLE650 SE ABS, adding a new middleweight adventure option to a range that has long been led by the Versys. The new model brings a rally-inspired stance, a 21-inch front wheel and long-travel suspension, positioning it as a more trail-capable alternative to the Versys 650 while remaining a practical road-going tourer.

Kawasaki KLE650: Engine

At its centre sits a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin with DOHC and eight valves. The bore and stroke remain the same, but Kawasaki has lowered compression compared to the one used on the Versys 650.

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The changes are not merely cosmetic. Kawasaki says the electronic throttle valves, intake, and exhaust have been revised to strengthen torque delivery below 4,000 rpm. On paper, this looks like a sensible move for a bike expected to spend time on loose surfaces as well as highways.

Claimed output stands at 70 hp at 8,600 rpm, with 64 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. That puts the KLE650 ahead of the Versys 650's claimed 66 hp, and also above the 67 hp claimed for the Ninja 650 and Z650.

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Kawasaki KLE650: Hardware

The KLE650 uses a high-tensile steel trellis frame, with Kawasaki claiming sufficient rigidity for confident road handling. The hollow, reinforced steel swingarm is said to offer greater vertical rigidity while shedding weight compared with the KLE500's unit.

The bike gets a non-adjustable 43 mm cartridge-style inverted fork that offers 210 mm of travel, while the rear Uni-Trak setup provides 195 mm with adjustable preload. Braking comes from twin 300 mm front discs with two-piston calipers and a 230 mm rear disc.

The 21-inch front and 17-inch rear aluminium spoked wheels wear Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tyres. The SE version gets tubeless wheels, a detail that should matter to riders planning longer, more remote trips.

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Kawasaki KLE650: Electronics, Features

Kawasaki has equipped the KLE650 with two-mode traction control, cruise control and ABS that can be switched off for off-road use. The six-speed gearbox works with an Assist & Slipper clutch, while the SE adds a bi-directional quickshifter; base-model buyers can add it as an accessory.

The standard bike carries an LCD display, while the SE moves to a TFT screen. It also gains a taller windscreen, metal-reinforced hand guards, a USB-C charging outlet and an aluminium skid plate.

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Kawasaki KLE650: Practicality

Kawasaki has kept the fuel tank and airbox slim, which should help riders move around on the bike when the terrain turns technical. Seat height is listed at 868 mm, with removable rubber footpeg inserts and a multi-purpose accessory bar above the instruments. The windscreen adjusts across three positions using four bolts. The upswept exhaust silencer has been shaped to preserve ground clearance without eating into luggage space.

Kawasaki KLE650: Prices

Currently available in the international market, the prices of the bike start at USD 8,799 (around Rs 8.37 Lakh) for the KLE650 ABS in the US. The KLE650 SE ABS is priced from USD 9,999 (around Rs 9.51 Lakh). The motorcycle is likely to be launched in India. However, a launch date has not been officially confirmed.