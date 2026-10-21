Kawasaki Z300 Launched In India At Rs 3.24 Lakh: Check Highlights

Kawasaki has launched the Z300 in India at Rs 3.24 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable entry point into the brand's Z lineup. Based on the Ninja 300, the street-naked motorcycle shares much of its cycle parts with the fully faired sports bike while adopting the aggressive Sugomi design language of Kawasaki's higher-capacity Z models.

Kawasaki Z300: Design, Styling

The Z300 draws styling cues from the larger Z range, with an aggressive Z-shaped headlight section flanked by massive tank extensions that add to its muscular profile. It is available in two colour options: Candy Lime Green/Ebony and Metallic Carbon Gray/Ebony. It gets a step-up seat along with a slim design for the tail section. The design for the alloy wheels has also been kept minimalistic.

READ | Toyota Fortuner Facelift To Make Global Debut On December 1

Kawasaki Z300: Engine, Performance

Powering the Z300 is the same 296 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine found in the Ninja 300, producing 39.4 bhp at 11,000rpm and 26.3 Nm at 10,000rpm. The motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch as standard, along with Kawasaki's dual-throttle valve technology. This is the same unit that the brand uses for the Ninja 300. Fuel tank capacity stands at 17 litres, which puts it above much of the competition in the segment.

READ | Bajaj Pulsar N250SS Launched In India At Rs 1.59 Lakh: Full Details

Kawasaki Z300: Suspension, Brakes And Dimensions

The bike is suspended on a 37 mm telescopic fork up front and a Uni-Trak monoshock at the rear. It rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, with braking handled by a 290 mm front and 220 mm rear petal disc setup. Dual-channel ABS is standard. Ground clearance is 140mm, and the motorcycle weighs 175kg kerb.

READ | 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V First Ride Review: Extreme Enough?

Kawasaki Z300: Features, Console

Feature-wise, the Z300 gets an LCD console with a speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, and clock. Additional readouts include an odometer, two trip meters, a service indicator, and a coolant temperature readout.

Kawasaki Z300: Rivals

At Rs 3.24 lakh, the Z300 is significantly more expensive than its closest competitor, the 2026 KTM 390 Duke, by Rs 38,664. While the Duke offers more in terms of electronics and features, the Z300's parallel-twin engine is expected to have a smoother and more refined riding experience.