Kawasaki Ninja Z300 Revealed In India, Launch Soon - What To Expect

Kawasaki has given enthusiasts a first look at the upcoming Z300, unveiling the new streetfighter at a recent event in Bengaluru. Set to become the most accessible model in Kawasaki's Z family in India, the motorcycle draws heavy inspiration from the larger Z900, borrowing the brand's sharp Sugomi styling and aggressive roadster stance. According to media reports, bookings for the Z300 will open on October 19, while prices and detailed specifications are scheduled to be announced a day later, on October 20.

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The Z300 is expected to share its underpinnings with the Ninja 300, including its proven 296cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. While Kawasaki is yet to reveal official specifications, the streetfighter could retain a similar state of tune, with power and torque figures likely to be close to the Ninja 300's 38.4bhp and 26.1Nm outputs. More details will be confirmed closer to its official launch.

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The Z300 is expected to borrow much of its mechanical package from the Ninja 300, including the suspension and braking hardware. If that proves to be the case, the streetfighter could feature conventional telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock, 17-inch alloy wheels, and petal disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard. Where it is likely to differentiate itself is in the technology department, with reports suggesting the Z300 could replace the Ninja 300's ageing semi-digital instrument cluster with a modern TFT display featuring smartphone connectivity and functions such as turn-by-turn navigation.

With the Ninja 300 currently priced at Rs 3.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the upcoming Z300 has the potential to undercut its faired sibling. The absence of extensive bodywork could help Kawasaki keep costs in check, although the addition of a modern TFT display and connected features may offset some of that advantage. If Kawasaki manages to position the Z300 below the Rs 3 lakh mark, it could emerge as an attractive entry point into the brand's Z lineup and strengthen its appeal in the entry-level twin-cylinder segment.