2027 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Revealed With Engine Updates - Rs 36.9 Lakh In UK

Kawasaki has unveiled the 2027 Ninja H2 lineup, confirming the return of the Ninja H2, track-only H2R, and a new limited-run H2 Carbon variant. While the updated models have been revealed for international markets, their launch timeline for India remains unclear.

2027 Kawasaki Ninja H2: Engine Update

For 2027, Kawasaki has extensively revised the Ninja H2's supercharged engine with a redesigned impeller and intake system at its core. The updates have led to the introduction of new pistons, cylinder head, cylinder, crankshaft, and camshafts. The motorcycle also gets revised throttle bodies and a new exhaust system.

Kawasaki Ninja H2

As a result, the road-going Ninja H2 now produces 206 hp and 135 Nm, down from the previous model's 240 hp and 142 Nm. Buyers seeking maximum performance can still opt for the track-only Ninja H2R, which continues to deliver over 296 hp.

2027 Kawasaki Ninja H2: Hardware Update

The 2027 Kawasaki Ninja H2 also benefits from a range of updates aimed at improving the riding experience. It gets a revised instrument cluster with two display modes, including a new aviation-inspired layout with enhanced boost and lean-angle information.

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Kawasaki has also updated the bike's electronic suite with revised traction control and launch control systems. Other features include Cornering Management Function, KIBS ABS, Quick Shifter, Engine Brake Control, Ohlins electronic steering damper, cruise control, and smartphone connectivity through the Rideology app. Meanwhile, the limited-run Ninja H2 Carbon stands out with a lightweight carbon-fibre upper cowl made from CFRP material.

2027 Kawasaki Ninja H2: UK Prices

The 2027 Kawasaki Ninja H2 is priced at 28,600 pounds (around Rs 36.9 lakh) in the UK, while the new H2 Carbon variant costs 31,350 pounds (around Rs 40.44 lakh). The H2 Carbon adds a carbon-fibre-reinforced upper cowl and several other carbon-fibre components. Kawasaki has not confirmed whether the updated Ninja H2 range will return to India, where the model was discontinued from the official lineup a few years ago.

Kawasaki Ninja H2

Kawasaki Ninja H2 In India

The Kawasaki Ninja H2 made its India debut in April 2015 at the Buddh International Circuit, becoming one of the country's first road-legal supercharged motorcycles. Imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), it was launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 29 lakh. Over the years, the Ninja H2 remained a niche offering in Kawasaki India's lineup, with periodic price revisions taking its sticker price to Rs 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom) before it was discontinued in February 2025.

