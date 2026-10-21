Bajaj Pulsar N250SS Launched In India At Rs 1.59 Lakh: Full Details

Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250SS in India at Rs 1,59,406 (ex-showroom), an upgraded version of the existing Pulsar N250. The new motorcycle brings multiple updates covering the powertrain, list of features, and more. All of these revisions are aimed at improving the motorcycle's appeal for consumers.

Bajaj Pulsar N250SS: Design

The Puslar N250SS stays in its family in terms of appearance. It conitnues with a sporty design complemented by sharp lines on the body. Furthermore, it gets new paint along with fresh graphics contributing to its appeal. The headlamp setup is very similar to the one offered on the N250.

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Bajaj Pulsar N250SS: Engine

The N250SS uses an updated 249cc air- and oil-cooled engine with a four-valve head, producing 25 hp and 22 Nm of torque. That's a marginal gain over the base N250's 24.5 hp and 21.5 Nm, but the more significant change is the transmission: the five-speed gearbox has been replaced by a six-speed unit. A Sports Shifter, essentially a quickshifter for clutchless upshifts, has been added as standard equipment, aimed at making gear changes smoother and quicker.

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Bajaj Pulsar N250SS: Features

Bajaj has introduced an Electronic Throttle Body, which works alongside the motorcycle's ABS modes to offer ETB ride modes, though the company hasn't specified the individual mode settings in the announcement.

The previous LCD display has made way for a 5-inch TFT screen with Google Maps mirroring, bringing navigation into the rider's line of sight. The TFT console also supports a lap timer and storage for vehicle documents. Other additions include adjustable levers, a USB Type-C charging port, a hazard switch, and Panic Brake Alert, which adds a warning function during sudden braking.

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Bajaj Pulsar N250SS: Rivals

The Bajaj Pulsar N250SS is Rs 14,000 more expensive than the standard N250. It competes against models like the Hero Xtreme 250R and the Suzuki Gixxer 250 in the Indian market.