2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched With TFT At Rs 1.90 Lakh

Bajaj has officially launched the updated Pulsar NS400Z at Rs 1,90,015 (ex-showroom Delhi), just a week after a dealership sighting revealed the new TFT console. The update centres on the instrument cluster and connected features, bringing the flagship Pulsar in line with the rest of the refreshed line-up.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Features

The 5-inch TFT display replaces the bonded-glass colour LCD used on the NS400Z until now. It brings Google Maps mirroring for turn-by-turn navigation, music controls, document storage and a lap timer. Riders can also access the four riding modes and manage traction control directly through the new interface.

Also Read: Video: Toyota Crushes Hilux To Recreate Legendary Top Gear Stunt For Nostalgia

Connectivity is handled via Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C charging port has been added, a welcome change as more smartphones and riding accessories shift to the newer standard. Bajaj has also introduced a Panic Brake Alert system, which activates the hazard lights under hard braking to warn following traffic.

The same 5-inch TFT unit has been progressively rolled out across the Pulsar family this year: first on the N160 SS, then the Pulsar 125 and 150, and now the NS400Z. This consistency helps unify the brand's tech experience across price points.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi Buys White Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Worth Rs 3.74 Crore

Mechanicals Unchanged

Everything else on the NS400Z remains untouched. The 349cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine continues to produce 40hp at 9,000 rpm and 33 Nm at 7,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The existing package electronic throttle body, four ride modes, traction control, 43 mm USD front fork, dual-channel ABS, and radial tyres have been carried over as is.

Also Read: Video: Humanoid Robots At BMW Melted In Furnace, Terminator-Style On Schwarzenegger's Advice

Positioning In The Market

The Rs 1.90 lakh price tag places the updated NS400Z slightly above its previous sticker, reflecting the added TFT and connected features. It continues to compete in the 300-400cc naked segment against rivals like the KTM 390 Duke.