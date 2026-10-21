Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Electric SUV Secures 4-Star Rating In Japan NCAP

The Suzuki e-Vitara, Maruti Suzuki's first all-electric SUV, has received a four-star overall safety rating in Japan NCAP's 2026 assessment. The India-built EV secured an A rank for preventive safety and a B rank for collision safety, with its automatic emergency accident reporting system classified as Advanced Type II.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Safety Rating

The four-star result combines performance across accident-prevention systems, collision protection, and automatic emergency accident reporting. In collision assessments, the e-Vitara achieved Level 5 out of 5 for driver protection in the full-width frontal impact test, while rear-seat protection in the same test received Level 4. The new offset frontal collision assessment also returned Level 4.

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Side-impact protection received Level 5, as did rear-impact neck protection for both driver and front passenger. Pedestrian protection results were mixed, Level 3 for head protection and Level 5 for leg protection, while seatbelt reminders received Level 4.

Safety Scores

The e-Vitara performed strongly in active safety tests. It achieved Level 5 in automatic emergency braking assessments involving pedestrians during daytime and at night, as well as cyclists. Lane-departure prevention, high-performance headlights and acceleration suppression during pedal misapplication also received Level 5.

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More demanding intersection scenarios produced varied results. Emergency braking for an oncoming vehicle during a right turn received Level 4, as did pedestrian detection during right or left turns. The motorcycle-related right-turn scenario returned Level 3, while emergency braking for crossing vehicles at an intersection received Level 2, among the lower-rated areas in the published breakdown.

India Pricing And Sales

In India, the e-Vitara is offered in Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants, with prices ranging from Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 20.21 lakh (ex-showroom), including the battery. Two battery options are available: 49 kWh and 61 kWh, with claimed range up to 543 km.

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The e-Vitara is manufactured at Suzuki's Gujarat plant, which serves as its exclusive global production base. Vehicles produced there are supplied to multiple overseas markets, including Japan and Europe. In India, the e-Vitara has already received a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, adding to its growing list of international safety credentials.