Hyundai Bayon To Get Level 2 ADAS, More Features Confirmed; Check Details

Hyundai has laid out the safety credentials of its upcoming Bayon ahead of the October 26 launch, and the headline feature is a full Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 Pro ADAS suite with 23 functions. The SUV, which will sit between the Venue and Creta in the brand's India lineup, will also carry more than 35 safety features as standard across all variants. Bookings are already open at Rs 11,000, both through Hyundai dealerships and the company's website.

Platform And Structure

Underpinning the Bayon is Hyundai's Global K Enhanced Platform, with a body shell that uses 69 per cent advanced multi-grade high-strength steel. That mix includes hot-stamped components, ultra-high-strength steel, advanced high-strength steel and conventional high-strength steel.

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Hot-stamped parts are concentrated in critical zones: the front apron, dashboard, rear floor and side reinforcements. Hyundai says the rear-floor side members are specifically designed to improve rear-impact protection, while a dual-box construction, multiple load paths and a ring-type structure work together to spread collision forces and limit cabin intrusion. The company is pitching the Bayon as "engineered for 5-Star Indian Safety Standards."

Level 2 ADAS Package

The centrepiece is the Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 Pro ADAS suite, packing 23 driver assistance functions and backed by three radars and 12 parking sensors. Forward collision warning and collision-avoidance assistance cover cars, pedestrians and cyclists, with additional coverage for junction-turning and direct-oncoming scenarios. Blind-spot collision warning and avoidance assistance are also part of the package.

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On the highway, the Bayon gets Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Following Assist and Highway Driving Assist. Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control functions for curves and zones are listed too, though Hyundai hasn't detailed the conditions attached to these navigation-dependent features.

Rounding out the suite are Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, High Beam Assist and Leading Vehicle Departure Alert.

Beyond ADAS, the Bayon gets a Surround View Monitor and Blind-spot View Monitor, giving drivers a clearer picture around the vehicle.

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Front parking sensors, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist help with manoeuvring and reversing. Safe Exit Warning alerts occupants if an approaching vehicle is detected as they prepare to open a door. Hyundai claims more than 80 safety features across the range, though a variant-wise breakdown hasn't been shared yet.

Standard Kit Across Variants

More than 35 safety features will be standard regardless of variant. That list includes six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-Start Assist Control, a rollover sensor, tyre pressure monitoring, ISOFIX mounts and rear parking sensors.

Three-point seatbelts with reminders, Emergency Stop Signal, a burglar alarm and a headlamp escort function are also part of the standard equipment. All-wheel disc brakes are mentioned in the overall safety package, but their availability across variants isn't specified.

Engine And Colours

Power comes from a four-cylinder, 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine producing 115 hp and 143.8 Nm, with a choice of six-speed manual or IVT automatic transmission. Buyers will have 10 exterior colour options to pick from: six monotone shades (Titanium Black, Classy Blue, Atlas White, Fiery Red, Golden Bronze and Ecotronic Grey), with Atlas White and Fiery Red also offered with a black roof. Titanium Black Matte and Classy Blue Matte round off the palette. Prices will be revealed at the launch on October 26.