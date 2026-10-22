Hyundai Bayon Mogs Creta With These 3 Features

Hyundai's Bayon is set to launch in India on October 26, sitting above the Venue and below the Creta in the brand's lineup. Recently, the brand has revealed the details of the SUV, confirming features and design details. Despite being positioned lower in the hierarchy, the Bayon will pack several features that the more expensive Creta doesn't offer.

Bigger, Curved Screens

The Bayon gets a curved screen assembly combining two 12.3-inch displays, one for the digital instrument cluster and one for the touchscreen infotainment, resembling the setup on the new Venue. The Creta, despite being costlier, uses smaller 10.25-inch units and lacks the curved screen arrangement.

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Wireless Smartphone Connectivity

The Bayon comes with built-in wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a feature the current Creta lacks. Higher variants of the Creta offer native wired smartphone connectivity, while lower and mid variants require plug-in adapters or dongles for wireless functionality.

Wireless connectivity eliminates the need to carry cables for pairing and prevents the phone from being plugged in constantly, reducing the risk of overcharging or battery deterioration.

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Generative AI Voice Assistant

The Bayon will also feature a built-in generative AI-based voice assistant using Perplexity AI and SoundHound, powered by NVIDIA. Unlike rigid, fixed voice commands, the system supports conversational requests, letting drivers talk to the car naturally to get things done.

Hyundai is also confident the Bayon will score a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, adding to its appeal as a tech-forward option in the compact SUV space.

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More ADAS Features

As a bonus, the Bayon and Creta come with Level 2 ADAS suites, but the Bayon will offer 23 functions compared to the Creta's 19. The Creta lacks Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist Direct Oncoming (FCA-DO), Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control Curve (NSCC-C) and Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control Zone (NSCC-Z).

HDA links Smart Cruise Control, Lane Following Assist, and internal navigation data to automate highway driving and keep the car centred in its lane. Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control coordinates with the vehicle's onboard GPS map data to identify curves and speed zones, automatically adjusting speed and course accordingly.