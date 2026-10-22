Delhi To Ban Entry Of Non-BS6 Vehicles From November 1 Amid Poor Air Quality

Delhi is tightening its winter pollution playbook. From November 1, 2026, the national capital will stop non-BS6 vehicles registered outside the capital from entering, while fuel stations will refuse petrol, diesel, CNG, or LPG to any vehicle without a valid PUC certificate. The measures form part of a Winter Action Plan that will remain in force until February 28, 2027.

What Vehicles Are Now Allowed To Enter Delhi?

The ban applies specifically to vehicles registered outside Delhi that fall below BS-VI emission standards, and will run from November 1 to January 31. Electric vehicles, CNG vehicles, and essential services are exempt from the restriction. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the measure as part of the government's broader push to curb air pollution during the winter months.

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Fuel And PUC Rules

Under the 'No PUC, No Fuel' mandate, fuel stations across Delhi will deny petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG to vehicles lacking a valid Pollution Under Control certificate. Enforcement will be strengthened at 500 petrol pumps equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems.

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Office Timings And Parking

To reduce peak-hour congestion and vehicular emissions, the government has mandated staggered office timings and a 50 per cent work-from-home arrangement across public and private offices. Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will function from 8:30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will operate from 10 am to 6:30 pm.

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Parking fees at authorised municipal facilities will also be doubled to discourage private vehicle usage, though parking lots operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation are excluded from this increase.

Construction And Dust Control

The plan also includes restrictions on dust-generating outdoor construction and demolition activities, supported by artificial intelligence monitoring systems at major sites. A complete ban on dust-heavy construction will be in place from December 10 to January 20. Enforcement against end-of-life vehicles will also be strengthened as part of the wider winter action plan.

Public Transport Push

The government has urged residents to use public transport, including Metro services and electric buses, as well as carpooling and last-mile connectivity. These measures are separate from the immediate GRAP-1 restrictions invoked by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).