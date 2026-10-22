Police Case Over Delhi Influencer's Racist Video Against Tripura Teen

Tripura Police has registered an FIR over a video allegedly showing a teenager from the state being subjected to racial slurs and harassment, Director General of Police GS Rao said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Rao said the video came to his notice around 4 pm on Wednesday, following which he contacted the Special Commissioner of Police handling the Special Police Unit for the North Eastern Region in Delhi Police and the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police.

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"Accordingly, we have registered an FIR on this incident with all relevant sections of law," the DGP said.

He said Delhi Police had been extending cooperation to Tripura Police and would provide further assistance during the investigation.

A Tripura Police team reached Delhi on Thursday evening to pursue the case in coordination with its Delhi counterparts.

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Rao said the man seen in the video had been identified prima facie. Preliminary information also indicated that the video was recorded in Ahmedabad around one-and-a-half months ago, while the identity of the person who uploaded it on social media had also been established, he said.

"We will take action legally, whatever is required, against the people involved in this incident," Rao said.

The video, which allegedly contains racially derogatory remarks against the teen from Tripura, has triggered condemnation and demands for action against those responsible.

