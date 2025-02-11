Delhi Woman Faces Backlash For Reckless Rooftop Video With Baby, She Hits Back

A heart-stopping video has surfaced on social media showing a toddler sitting at the edge of a rooftop with his mother holding him with one hand. The video shows the woman holding her toddler as he sits on the edge of a ledge, while the camera pans down to reveal the significant distance between the roof and the road below. The video has ignited a heated discussion about parenting, safety, and responsibility, with opinions sharply divided on whether the mother's actions were justified or not.

"Good Morning everyone. I am a brave boy exploring the world and taking vitamin D with my beloved mom," the video was captioned on Instagram by Varsha Yadvanshi.

Watch the video here:

The footage has polarised viewers, with many criticising the mother as "irresponsible" and alleging that she recklessly endangered her child's life. However, some others rushed to her defence, insisting that as a mother, she possesses an understanding of her child's abilities and safety needs.

One user wrote, "Why are you risking children's lives for a reel?" Another commented, "It's India that's why you are safe, if you were in the UK or the US then child service people would have come and taken your child away."

A third said, "Police, please take Care of kids... and admit this lady to the hospital." A fourth added, "Yar pls don't make such videos...it looks so dangerous. Being a mother I know you aren't scared at all as you believe in it A mother can never let her kids be harmed in whatever situation. But please take care, babies sometimes are unpredictable and might try to do something that I don't even want to say."

In response to the backlash, the mother has posted a follow-up video on Instagram, addressing the controversy. "Kindly listen to this video properly and understand the facts. And if you are not ready to understand I don't care," the video was captioned.

Here's the video:

In the clip, she stated that she was holding her baby with both hands while recording the video. She explained that it was only when she stopped recording that she briefly held her baby with one hand, which was captured in the footage.

The mother also addressed the online trolls, expressing her frustration and disappointment at being judged and criticised by strangers. She asserted that she doesn't need parenting advice from others, emphasising that she knows what's best for her child.