Delhi Police Files FIR After Social Media Influencer Alleges Rape

A social media influencer has accused a man of allegedly raping her on the pretext of shooting videos, police said on Monday.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered at Burari Police Station on June 10, and an investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

According to the complaint, the 36-year-old woman, who lives in Burari, came in contact with the accused through a social media platform in 2022.

She alleged that the man called her to a hotel in Burari in September 2022 on the pretext of shooting social media reels and sexually assaulted her.

The woman further alleged that he later blackmailed her and repeatedly assaulted her.

The woman told police that she had learned that the accused's name was different from what he had earlier introduced, following which she distanced herself from him.

The woman also alleged that after distancing herself from the accused, her brother-in-law and another relative of the accused contacted her and threatened her.

Police said that a case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

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