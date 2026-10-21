Toyota Fortuner Facelift To Make Global Debut On December 1

Toyota's next-generation Fortuner will make its global debut on December 1, 2026. The date has been confirmed by Toyota South Africa via a report in Car Mag. The SUV is expected to reach India in 2027. However, the exact date for the launch of the SUV in the updated avatar is yet to be confirmed.

Toyota Fortuner: Spy Shots

The new Fortuner has been spied testing on multiple occasions. The spy shots have given a hint at the design of the SUV. Based on the images, the SUV will retain its IMV ladder-frame platform and basic bodyshell, with multiple sheet-metal changes expected to refresh its appearance while preserving the upright proportions. This approach mirrors the latest Hilux, combining a substantial visual and cabin overhaul with familiar underpinnings.

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The pictures also show an upright grille with prominent vertical elements around the front fascia, slim upper lighting sections, a tall bonnet, pronounced wheel arches, and side steps. At the rear, a redesigned tailgate and a connected LED light bar are expected, along with revised tail-lamp graphics, though the complete lighting arrangement remains hidden under camouflage.

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Toyota Fortuner: Cabin, Tech

A substantial cabin update could be one of the biggest changes for Fortuner buyers. The interior will draw heavily from the latest Hilux, with a larger central touchscreen, wireless connectivity, a fully digital instrument cluster and improvements to dashboard materials and ergonomics.

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An expanded Toyota Safety Sense package is also expected, at least on higher variants, with potential ADAS features including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and lane-keep assist.

Toyota Fortuner: Engine, India Outlook

The familiar 2.8-litre diesel engine is expected to remain part of the lineup, with manual and automatic transmission options. It is also expected to carry forward the 4x4 powertrain, which aids its off-roading capabilities. The model with these changes, when brought to the Indian market, is expected to bring changes in prices. It will compete against models like the Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, and Volkswagen Tayron.