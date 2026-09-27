What Is Aquaplaning: BJP MLA's Fortuner Loses Control On Ganga Expressway; Accident - Viral Video

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Chandrapal Singh was admitted to a hospital in Hapur after the Toyota Fortuner he was travelling in crashed into a pole on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. Singh, who represents the Debai assembly constituency in Bulandshahr district, and another occupant reportedly sustained injuries in the incident.

A video of the crash, which has surfaced on social media, shows the SUV losing control before veering off the carriageway. The vehicle continues to skid across an unpaved section of the road and eventually collides with a pole after covering more than 100 metres. Rainwater can also be seen splashing around the SUV during the incident.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred after one of the Fortuner's tyres burst while Singh was returning from Lucknow. The SUV reportedly went out of control near Pota Kabulpur village before striking the pole.

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While the exact cause of the crash is yet to be officially confirmed, the viral video appears to show the vehicle travelling at speed on a wet roadway. Neither the police nor the BJP had issued an official statement on the incident at the time of writing.

Is It A Case Of Aquaplaning?

While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be confirmed, the video appears to show the SUV travelling at a high speed before losing control on a wet section of the expressway. Given the ongoing monsoon conditions and water accumulation on the road, the incident could be linked to aquaplaning, also known as hydroplaning.

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Aquaplaning, or hydroplaning, occurs when a layer of water forms between a vehicle's tyres and the road, causing a loss of grip. As a result, the driver may temporarily lose steering, braking and acceleration control.

Common causes include standing water on the road, worn-out tyres with low tread depth, and driving at high speeds in wet conditions. Warning signs of aquaplaning include lighter-than-usual steering, a sudden rise in engine revs, and the sensation that the vehicle is drifting or sliding across the road.

