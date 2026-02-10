International-Level Shooter Dies In Horror Crash. Fortuner Crushed By Truck

A major road accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway near Palghar in Maharashtra claimed the life of India's emerging international shooter Sambhaji Patil.

Twenty-seven-year-old Patil was travelling from Pune to Gujarat last night for practice along with his friend and fellow shooter Yash Prashant Chaudhary when the crash took place.

Their fast-moving Toyota Fortuner suddenly went out of control while attempting to overtake and crashed into the rear of a heavy truck parked on the roadside. The impact was so intense that the front portion of the vehicle was completely crushed.

"The car, which was speeding, rammed into a truck from the left side while trying to overtake it," an official told PTI.

A police station official added that the accident occurred when Chaudhary tried to change lanes on the highway at high speed and failed to notice the stationary truck in time. The collision was so severe that the SUV's front end was left entirely mangled.

Patil died on the spot due to the force of the collision. His friend, 22-year-old Yash Chaudhary, suffered serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

Patil had won a gold medal in the 25-metre standard pistol shooting category in the junior world cup held in Azerbaijan in 2016.

He secured 23rd position in the world championship in the same category in 2017.

As per the International Shooting Sports Federation's (ISSF) website, Patil was trained by ace shooter Jaspal Rana, who was his national coach.

Patil had also served as a Sports Officer at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

