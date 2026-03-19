Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

3 Friends Returning To Pune After Ladakh Trip Die As Fortuner Falls Off Flyover

Police suspect the driver may have dozed off, causing the vehicle to hit a divider between the Karadia and Balapura before falling off a flyover and into a large, dry sewer.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
3 Friends Returning To Pune After Ladakh Trip Die As Fortuner Falls Off Flyover
The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of Kaithun hospital
  • Three friends died after their Toyota Fortuner fell off a flyover on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
  • The vehicle hit a divider between Karadia and Balapura before falling into a dry sewer
  • Police suspect the driver may have dozed off, causing loss of control of the SUV
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Returning to Pune after a Ladakh trip, three friends died after the Toyota Fortuner they were travelling in hit a divider and fell off a flyover on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Rajasthan's Kota.

According to police, 10 friends were returning to Pune from Ladakh in three separate vehicles. The other two cars had stopped for a break while the Fortuner, which had Siddhant, Mathuresh Padale, and Kunal as its occupants, was carrying on.

Police suspect the driver may have dozed off, causing the vehicle to hit a divider between the Karadia and Balapura before falling off a flyover and into a large, dry sewer.

Kaithun Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Singh Sikarwar said, "The driver lost control of the SUV and it fell off the flyover. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was completely mangled," he said.

Locals and passersby rushed to the spot and managed, with some difficulty, to pull out the bodies.

The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary of Kaithun hospital, and the victims' families have been informed, said an official.

With Inputs From Shakir Ali

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Pune News, Fortuner Accident
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now