Pune Girl, 9, Edits Stepbrother's Marksheet, Father Kills Her With Chainsaw

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her father in Maharashtra's Pune district after a dispute over school marksheets, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occured in Deulgaon Raje village of Daund taluka. The accused, identified as Shantaram Duryodhan Chavan, has been arrested along with his partner Chinki Bhonsle, police officials confirmed.

According to police, the girl had allegedly tampered her stepbrother's marksheet after she finished second in class while he secured the top rank.

Investigators said Chavan became enraged after discovering the alteration and allegedly attacked the child with a wood-cutting machine, causing fatal injuries.

They said the accused later attempted to destroy evidence by wrapping the body in cloth and setting it on fire to make death appear accidental.

The partially burnt body was recovered and sent to Sassoon Genral Hospital in Pune for post-mortem and DNA testing.

Chavan's partner, Bhonsle has also been booked for allegedly helping conceal evidence and failing to inform authorities. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, police said.