3-Year-Old Pune Rape Victim Died Due To Suffocation, Severe Torture

A preliminary postmortem report in the Pune rape and murder case has revealed that the 3-year-old girl was brutally assaulted before being killed. Deep blue bruises and injury marks were found on her chest and back.

The accused, Bhimrao Kamble, allegedly stuffed a cloth sock into the girl's mouth during the assault, according to the report submitted by Sassoon General Hospital to the police. Medical findings suggest the victim died due to suffocation and severe physical torture.

Investigators believe the accused tried to ensure that the girl's cries were not heard outside the room. The report further indicated that the victim was subjected to extreme violence before her death.

Kamble has been arrested in connection with the case, with residents in Nasrapur and nearby areas demanding strict punishment for him.

Even the accused's wife and son have reportedly sought the death penalty for him. "Stone him to death at the spot where he killed the girl, and burn him alive," said Kamble's family, adding that they have had no contact with him for a decade.

Kamble's wife said she does not even want to see him again or be informed about him in the future. "Even if his funeral is held, don't let anyone tell me. We have not been in contact with him for 10 years. I don't want to see his face," she stated

She added that even the death penalty would not be enough punishment for such a horrific crime. "He should not just be hanged; he should be burnt alive. Still, it won't cool down my raging soul."

"I feel ashamed to call him my father. Being born in his house is my biggest crime. There is no place for such a monster in society or family," said Kamble's son.

According to reports, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is personally monitoring the investigation and is said to be taking regular updates from senior officials.

Meanwhile, several political leaders, including MP Supriya Sule, are expected to meet the victim's family and demand a speedy trial in the case.

(With inputs from Ajinkya Patil)