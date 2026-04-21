UP Man Strangles Teen Daughter, Pours Acid On Face Over Her Relationship

What began as a search for a missing 16-year-old girl unraveled the chilling murder of the teenager by her father in Lucknow. The girl, Vandana Chaubey, was strangled; acid was poured on her face to conceal her identity, and her body was dumped on the roadside all because she refused to cut ties with her boyfriend.

Rewind: August 2025

Last year in August, the teenager eloped with her boyfriend. While the girl was brought back home, the boy was sent to jail for three months. Vandana, however, continued to stay in touch with her lover after he was released from jail in November.

The girl's relationship allegedly brought shame to the family, which drove her father, Vijay Kumar Chaubey, to kill her. Chaubey, a bus driver at a university in Lucknow, reportedly had to move houses multiple times to evade the social stigma.

Despite repeated persuasion, the minor reportedly refused to end her romantic relationship.

Deadly Trip To Barabanki

Driven by disappointment, Chaubey hatched a plan with his friend, Abdul Mannan. On April 13, they rented a car to take the girl to Rajasthan for an exorcism or fath-healing rituals. By the night they reached Barabanki, where they stopped on a deserted stretch of road. There, they choked the girl to death in her sleep and poured acid over her face to conceal her identity.

The plan was to dispose off the body in the sharda canal, but upon seeing vehicles approaching on the road, the two men panicked. They abandoned the body and fled the scene.

Police Gets Involved

On April 16, Chaubey filed a missing person's complaint via the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal, claiming his teenage daughter was nowhere to be found.

During the investigation, the police analysed call records and interrogated suspects, leading to a shocking revelation. The probe found that a distressed Chaubey had conspired to murder his daughter.

Chaubey subsequently confessed to killing his daughter out of fear of social disgrace.

The police have arrested the accused father, 34-year-old Chaubey, and his accomplice, 45-year-old Abdul Mannan. Further legal proceedings are underway.

(With inputs from Vivek Shahi)