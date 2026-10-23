From Ancient Tombs To Forest Trails: Delhi Heritage Walks Begin October 24

Delhi has a way of hiding history in plain sight. In centuries-old tombs, crumbling walls and forest trails that people pass by every day. Starting this Saturday, Delhiites will get a chance to explore some of these places and discover the stories behind them.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has joined hands with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) to organise 12 guided heritage and nature walks across six locations in the capital over the next six months.

The first walk will take place at Mehrauli Archaeological Park on October 24 at 4 PM. Heritage experts will take visitors through the park's historic structures, explaining their architecture and lesser-known stories from Delhi's past.

And for those interested, the walks won't be free. Each participant will have to pay Rs 500 plus GST, with only 40 people allowed on each walk.

Where Will The Walks Take You?

The 12 walks will cover six locations: Sanjay Van, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Sultan Garhi, Tughlaqabad, Deer Park/Hauz Khas and the Northern Ridge.

Each location will host two walks during the six-month programme, with two guided tours planned every month.

Mehrauli Archaeological Park, where the programme begins, is home to monuments dating back centuries. Among its historic structures are old tombs, mosques and stepwells, including the well-known Rajon Ki Baoli.

The walks will offer visitors a chance to learn about these places beyond what they see. Experts will explain their history, architectural significance and stories that may otherwise go unnoticed.

INTACH's Delhi Chapter will plan the routes, decide the themes and arrange heritage experts to guide participants. DDA will handle access, permissions and other arrangements.

How Can You Join?

Registration is online through the DDA portal, allowing interested participants to book their places without visiting an office.

Here are the details for the first walk:

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Mehrauli Archaeological Park

Fee: Rs 500 plus GST per person

Maximum participants: 40

The group size has been capped at 40 to allow participants to interact with the guides and ask questions.

While DDA has announced the opening walk, it has not yet shared the dates and timings for the remaining 11 walks.

Why Is DDA Organising These Walks?

The initiative follows a heritage walk at Sanjay Van earlier this month, led by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

During the event, he launched an e-book on the Delhi Ridge and asked DDA to focus on protecting the city's ecology and historic sites while encouraging people to explore them.

The programme also ties into the heritage conservation goals of the Master Plan for Delhi 2047, which emphasises preserving historic sites alongside urban development.

Earlier this year, DDA organised a Heritage Week to introduce students and young people to the capital's architectural and cultural legacy.

With the new walks, officials believe will encourage more people, particularly youngsters, to explore Delhi's history and the green spaces around them.