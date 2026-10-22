Petrol, Diesel Now Cheaper In India Than Dubai? What Numbers Show

Petrol and diesel are cheaper in several Indian cities than in the UAE, where fuel prices rose sharply in October. However, the comparison varies by city and petrol grade.

For years, the UAE has been associated with relatively affordable fuel. But a surge in global oil prices has changed the picture, making petrol and diesel more expensive for motorists there than in several Indian cities.

On October 22, petrol prices in India ranged from Rs 101.54 per litre in Chandigarh to Rs 116.15 in Hyderabad across 14 cities. Diesel prices ranged from Rs 89.47 per litre in Chandigarh to Rs 104.40 in Thiruvananthapuram.

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In the UAE, October prices stood at 4.21 dirhams per litre for E-Plus 91 petrol, Dirham (Dh) 4.28 for Special 95, Dh 4.40 for Super 98 and Dh 4.80 for diesel, according to Gulf News.

At an exchange rate of around Rs 25.69 per dirham on October 22, these prices work out to approximately Rs 108.17, Rs 109.95, Rs 113.03 and Rs 123.31 per litre, respectively.

This puts diesel in the UAE above the retail price in all but the most expensive Indian cities. Petrol, meanwhile, is cheaper in some Indian cities than UAE Special 95, although the comparison depends on the petrol grade and the city.

India Vs UAE: Petrol And Diesel Prices Compared

The table below compares retail fuel prices in selected Indian cities with the UAE's October rates. UAE prices in rupees are approximate conversions using the October 22 exchange rate.

City/Country Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Chandigarh Rs 101.54 Rs 89.47 New Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Noida Rs 101.96 Rs 95.44 Lucknow Rs 101.86 Rs 95.36 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23 Thiruvananthapuram Rs 115.49 Rs 104.40 UAE: E-Plus 91 petrol Rs 108.17 Not applicable UAE: Special 95 petrol Rs 109.95 Not applicable UAE: Super 98 petrol Rs 113.03 Not applicable UAE: Diesel Not applicable Rs 123.31

The comparison shows that motorists in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow and Chandigarh pay less for petrol than the UAE's Special 95 grade. However, petrol in cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad is more expensive than Special 95. Indian petrol grades and fuel specifications may also differ, so the comparison is indicative rather than like-for-like.

Diesel presents a clearer contrast. At approximately Rs 123.31 per litre, the UAE's October diesel price is higher than the rates reported in all the Indian cities listed above.

Why Have UAE Fuel Prices Risen?

The UAE reviews fuel prices every month, with rates linked to international energy-market conditions. October brought an increase of nearly 16% across its three petrol grades.

According to Gulf News, Super 98 petrol rose from Dh 3.80 per litre in September to Dh 4.40 in October. Special 95 increased from Dh 3.69 to Dh 4.28, while E-Plus 91 went up from Dh 3.61 to Dh 4.21. Diesel rose from Dh 4.30 to Dh 4.80 per litre.

Global oil prices have come under pressure from concerns over supply disruptions, geopolitical tensions and higher shipping costs. Brent crude rose above $110 per barrel in October, adding to concerns about another increase in UAE fuel prices.

The next revision is due at the end of October. As of October 22, November's rates had not yet been announced. The direction of prices will depend on international market conditions over the remainder of the month.