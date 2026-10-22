Delhi University Recruitment 2026: Graduates Can Apply For Assistant, Senior Assistant Posts

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced recruitment for Senior Assistant and Assistant posts under its Non-Teaching Recruitment 2026. The notification was issued on October 19. The online application process will begin on October 23, and candidates can apply until November 9, 2026. Applicants should check the eligibility criteria, age limit and work experience required for their preferred post before applying.
DU Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria
The university has set different eligibility requirements for the two posts.
Senior Assistant
- Qualification: Bachelor's degree from a recognised university.
- Work experience: At least three years of relevant experience as an Assistant or in an equivalent post at Pay Level 4.
- Other requirements: Computer skills and knowledge of noting and drafting.
- Maximum age: 35 years.
Assistant
- Qualification: Bachelor's degree from a recognised university.
- Work experience: At least two years of relevant experience as a Junior Assistant or in an equivalent post.
- Other requirements: Computer knowledge and typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi.
- Maximum age: 32 years.
Candidates working in private organisations should check the official notification to ensure that their experience meets the requirements.
DU Recruitment 2026: Application Fee
Candidates will have to pay an application fee based on their category.
|Category
|Application fee
|General/UR
|Rs 1,000
|OBC-NCL, EWS and female candidates
|Rs 800
|SC, ST and PwBD
|Rs 600
Candidates should check the notification for fee payment instructions before submitting the form.
DU Recruitment 2026: Selection Process
The selection process will include a preliminary examination, a main examination and a skill test. Candidates should read the official notification for details about the exam pattern and requirements for each stage.
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How To Apply For DU Recruitment 2026
- Candidates can follow these steps to apply online:
- Visit the official University of Delhi website.
- Open the Non-Teaching Recruitment 2026 notification.
- Check the eligibility criteria for the post.
- Fill out the online application form.
- Upload the required documents.
- Pay the application fee.
- Submit the form before November 9, 2026.
- Save a copy of the application for future reference.
Candidates are advised to submit their forms before the deadline and check the university website for further updates.