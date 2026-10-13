Delhi University Approves Massive Hostel Expansion Worth Nearly Rs 5,889 Crore

The University of Delhi (DU) has approved a proposal to expand its hostel facilities for 21,895 students at an estimated cost of Rs 5,889 crore. The decision was taken at the university's 1,284th Executive Council meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

The plan includes the construction of new hostels for 15,758 students at a cost of Rs 4,027 crore. Another Rs 1,862 crore has been allocated for rebuilding two existing hostels, which will provide accommodation for 6,137 students.

Speaking about the proposal, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the hostel designs had been prepared keeping the needs of the 21st century in mind. He said the university was planning its residential facilities with a long-term vision, considering how student needs and living conditions could change over the next 100 years.

Where Will The New Hostels Be Built?

The university plans to construct new multi-storey hostel buildings at its Dhaka Complex, Surajmal Vihar Campus and Najafgarh Campus.

Hostels for male and female students will also be built at Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh. Additional accommodation for men and women is planned at the university's West Campus in Dwarka and East Campus in Surajmal Vihar, Karkardooma.

The Executive Council has also approved the reconstruction of Jubilee Hall and the Postgraduate Men's Hostel. Singh clarified that the names of the existing hostels would remain unchanged after reconstruction.

What Facilities Will The New Hostels Have?

The new hostel buildings will include dining halls, shops, common rooms, reading rooms and accommodation for wardens. The university plans to make the most of the available space by using the maximum permitted Floor Area Ratio (FAR) on each campus.

The decision comes amid limited vacant land available for construction within the university.

The Executive Council has also asked colleges to prepare proposals for building hostels on their own campuses and submit them to the funding agency.