Accused Of Sex Abuse During Protest, Delhi Cop Files Case Under SC/ST Act Against Journalist

Accused of misconduct and sexual harassment by a woman journalist during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Jantar Mantar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat has filed a police complaint and claimed that she and others made casteist remarks against him. He also said that claims of him being a sexual predator - made by her and circulated by others, including Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka - had damaged his reputation.

The CJP founder and spokespersons are also named in the First Information Report (FIR).

READ | CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Jailed For 5 Days For Jantar Mantar Trespass

The FIR, which has been accessed by NDTV, states that Bhagat was performing his duty at Jantar Mantar on October 3 in connection with the protest against Kumar and the Election Commission's SIR process. He allegedly overheard the woman making derogatory remarks about his caste in public, near the Buta Singh Roundabout, questioning his appointment as an ACP. He stated in his complaint that he ignored the remarks and went about his duties.

Later, around 3 pm, the woman accused the ACP of sexual assault during the handling and detention of protesters. She and her colleagues allegedly confronted him repeatedly, which, he claimed, obstructed his official duties. That evening, she and others staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station, raising slogans against him and allegedly labelling him a sexual predator and potential rapist.

READ | Who Is Vivek Bhagat? Delhi Cop Accused Of Harassing Woman Protester

Bhagat alleged that posts and reels containing similar allegations were circulated on X and Instagram by the journalist and certain members of the CJP, including Dipke, Ranka, Das and Ratna Singh.

He alleged that the caste-related remarks, subsequent public accusations and social media posts caused him mental distress and damaged his reputation.

The ACP mentioned in the FIR that the journalist's complaint alleging sexual assault had been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch and is under inquiry.

Bhagat's FIR has been registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sections relating to obstructing a public servant and defamation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

'Promotion' Withheld

Days after the journalist made the allegations against the ACP, Bhagat was among 12 officers from the DANIPS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Police Service) cadre who had been promoted to the rank of additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on a temporary basis. The Delhi government stated that the proposal had been initiated before the allegations were made, and later withheld the promotion.

READ | Delhi Cop Vivek Bhagat's Promotion Withheld Amid Sexual Harassment Allegation

"ACP Vivek Bhagat, of his own volition, has requested not to avail the current duty charge assignment, till a full enquiry has been conducted in the matter of alleged harassment of women journalists and such enquiry has been satisfactorily concluded," it said in a statement.

Bhagat had first made headlines following a confrontation with a crowd during a CJP protest in the Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place areas in June.

He was surrounded and allegedly assaulted by a mob, sustaining serious injuries, and was rescued by a senior officer.

