Delhi University PhD Admission 2026: Deadline Extended For Direct Admission, Check Details

The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the registration deadline for PhD admission 2026 for students who completed a four-year undergraduate programme under the National Education Policy (NEP) and Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF).

Eligible candidates can now submit their applications until September 16, 2026. The earlier deadline was September 14.

The extended deadline gives students who could not apply earlier some more time to complete their registration. Candidates must meet the eligibility conditions set by the university to apply for direct PhD admission.

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DU PhD Admission 2026: How To Apply

Candidates can complete the registration process by following these steps:

Visit the official DU admission website .

. Open the PhD admission portal.

Enter your enrolment number and date of birth.

Log in or create an applicant account.

Enter your personal and academic details.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Check all the information before submitting the form.

Download and save the confirmation page.

DU PhD Admission 2026: Important Details

Candidates should check their personal details, academic records and research proposal carefully before submitting the application.

If any changes are required in the research proposal, they must also be made by September 16, 2026.

The deadlines for registration, fee payment and research proposal updates are all September 16.

Candidates who are yet to apply should complete the process before the deadline and avoid waiting until the last few hours.

DU has also advised applicants to regularly check the admission portal for department-wise schedules and further updates on the PhD admission process.