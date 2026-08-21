Delhi University Announces Direct PhD Pathway For Four Year Undergraduate Programme

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced a direct PhD pathway for students completing its four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP), allowing eligible graduates to move into doctoral studies without completing a master's degree. The decision will benefit the first batch of FYUP students completing the programme in 2026 and will apply as a special measure for the 2026-27 academic session.

Under the new provision, students who complete the FYUP with a minimum 7.5 CGPA can apply directly for PhD programmes. For SC/ST students, the minimum eligibility has been set at 7 CGPA. The university said the provision has been incorporated into its ordinances after approval from the Academic Council and Executive Council.

DU's press release said the university has already "aligned the academic progression of fourth year students with the Ph.D programmes," enabling them to apply directly after completing FYUP. It also noted that students completing the FYUP are "not necessary to do master's programme," with the required academic pathway already provided by the university.

The university's first FYUP batch began in the 2022-23 academic session, with 75,948 students taking admission. Of these, more than 40,000 students exited after the third year in 2025, while around 35,943 continued into the fourth year.

The press release said the fourth-year programme is designed to bring "research and entrepreneurship into undergraduate education" and align Indian degrees with global standards. Students opting for academic projects in the fourth year are required to identify a real-time problem and work towards finding a solution. The direct PhD provision is currently applicable only to the 2026-27 academic session as a special measure.