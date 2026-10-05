<i>Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Juggernaut Is Second Highest Weekend Opener With Rs 176 Crore In India

Ajay Devgn's festive release, Drishyam 3, has witnessed a soild opening. After the first weekend, the film has emerged as the second highest weekend opener of this year, next to Dhurandhar 2. In three days, the film has minted Rs 176.50 crore (net) in India, surpassing the previous records of Border 2, Toxic (Hindi), Mirzapur the movie.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 3, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected a net of ₹61.00 crore across 17,323 shows. This brings total India gross collections to ₹211.80 crore and total India net collections to ₹176.50 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film collected ₹20.00 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to ₹61.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹272.80 crore.

On Friday, Drishyam 3 minted Rs 62 crore, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Satuday.

Taran Adarsh's Post

On his Sunday post, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had already predicted that Drishyam 3 was on its way to emerge as the second-highest opening weekend grosser.

"SENSATIONAL FRIDAY - REMARKABLE SATURDAY - BLOCKBUSTER RUN CONTINUES... After a massive opening day, #Drishyam3 once again crosses the ₹ 50 cr mark on Saturday, with business going into overdrive towards the evening shows.

"The film is clearly heading towards the SECOND BIGGEST OPENING WEEKEND OF 2026, after #Dhurandhar2," he wrote.

"The fabulous 2-day total reconfirms the immense love for the #Drishyam franchise, coupled with the audience appreciation and acceptance of #Drishyam3... Had the film not lived up to the sky-high expectations, the cracks would've been visible on Saturday morning itself," he added.

Drishyam 3 Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Come for Ajay Devgn, stay for Jaideep Ahlawat. The former delivers the goods. The latter adds weight, the sort that makes an indelible impression.

"Drishyam: The Conclusion tells a story that is credited to the director and co-screenwriter Abhishek Pathak and not, as in the case of the first two films, to Jeethu Joseph. But the spirit that propels the hero's actions stems from the original construct."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak. Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18, it is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2022). Unlike its predecessors, the film features an original story and is not narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta.

The first part was released on July 31, 2015.

Also Read | Drishyam 3 Review: Come For Ajay Devgn, Stay For Jaideep Ahlawat