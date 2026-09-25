IIT Gandhinagar PhD Admissions 2026: Application Window Closes September 28

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar opened the application process for its PhD programme for the academic year 2026-27, inviting students interested in pursuing research. The application process is still underway and the last date to apply is September 28, 2026 by 5pm.

IIT Gandhinagar is offering PhD programmes in several key areas such as Biological Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Cognitive Sciences, Computer Science and Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Earth Sciences, Archaeological Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Integrated Circuit Design and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences, Maritime Engineering, Materials Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Design and Physics.

To be eligible for this programme, the candidates require a minimum of 55% marks or 5.5 CPI in postgraduate degree programme or in 4-years bachelor degree programme in appropriate branches. For applicants belonging to the SC, ST and PwD category, the minimum requirement is 50 percent marks or a 5.0 CPI. IIT Gandhinagar also stated that it may also use higher cut off levels for shortlisting.

The institute offers different admission categories, including Regular and Continuing Doctoral Programme options. Regular PhD candidates are full-time residential research scholars, while the Continuing Doctoral Programme allows eligible candidates to directly join the PhD programme, with residency requirement linked to coursework.

Financial support is also available for students joining the PhD programme as regular. Candidates meeting the specified qualifications may receive an institute fellowship of Rs 37,000 per month. After the successful completion of two years in a regular Ph.D. programme, candidates may be eligible for a monthly fellowship of Rs 42,000.

The admission process involves an interview along with a written test if necessary. The institute will only invite a limited number of candidates for the interview or written test based on their academic records, statement of purpose, etc. Whereas the final selection will be based on academic credentials, written test and/or interview.

IIT Gandhinagar tentatively scheduled the announcement of the shortlisted candidates for October 15, 2026. The interview and written test are scheduled between October 22 to November 5, 2026.

Applications must be submitted online. The application fee is Rs 150 for SC/ST/PwD candidates and Rs 300 for other applicants.