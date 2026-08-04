IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications For Executive Master's In Machine Learning Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar has invited applications for its Executive Master's Degree Programme in Applications of Machine Learning in Engineering. The application process is currently underway for Batch 02, and interested candidates can apply through the institute's official website.

The two-year programme is designed for working professionals from engineering, manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, healthcare, and related sectors. It aims to equip learners with industry-ready expertise in machine learning through interactive live online classes delivered by IIT Gandhinagar faculty members and industry experts.

Programme Highlights

Two-year Executive Master's Degree

Interactive live online classes

Sessions by IIT Gandhinagar faculty and industry experts

Designed for working professionals

Programme Structure

The Executive Master's programme has the following structure:

Duration: 2 years

Credits: 52

Modules: Six

Module Duration: 12-14 weeks each

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have:

A minimum of 55% marks or 5.5 CGPA/CPI (on a 10-point scale) in BTech (4-year programme), BS (4-year programme) in a relevant field of Engineering and Technology, or an Integrated Master of Science (5-year programme);

Or

MCA, MSc, BS-MS (5-year programme) or an equivalent qualification with a minimum of 55% marks or 5.5 CGPA/CPI (on a 10-point scale) in a relevant field.

In addition, Mathematics at the Class 12 level is mandatory.

According to the institute, the programme is designed to prepare professionals for intelligent automation and data-driven decision-making. It focuses on developing expertise in applying machine learning to optimise industrial processes, improve predictive maintenance, and build AI-powered engineering solutions.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 while submitting the application.

Fee Structure

The total programme fee is Rs 9,30,000, comprising:

Registration Fee: Rs 1,50,000 (payable within two weeks of selection)

Tuition Fee: Rs 7,80,000, payable in six instalments:

Module 1: Rs 1,20,000

Module 2: Rs 1,50,000

Module 3: Rs 1,50,000

Module 4: Rs 1,20,000

Module 5: Rs 1,20,000

Module 6: Rs 1,20,000

The institute has also stated that education loans are available from leading banks and NBFCs, and EMI options are available for eligible candidates.