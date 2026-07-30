Delhi Government Plans Takeover Of Vikaspuri School Over Fire Safety Lapses

The Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to a private school in Vikaspuri after an inspection found that it was operating 43 classrooms without fire safety clearance. The Directorate of Education has given the school seven days to respond and explain why its management should not be taken over by the government.

According to the government, the school had a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) for 39 rooms, but was operating 82 rooms at the time of the inspection.

This meant that 43 rooms were being operated without the required fire clearance, the government said.

Fire NOC For 39 Rooms, But Classes Running In 82

A Directorate of Education committee conducted a surprise inspection of the school and flagged alleged safety, construction, financial, and administrative violations.

The inspection team found a tin-shed structure containing 30 rooms, along with an allegedly unauthorised basement and third floor.

One Exit Door, Blocked Fire Engine Route



Some classrooms had only one exit door, while a passage meant for fire engines and emergency vehicles had been blocked, according to the government statement. The school was also allegedly operating a borewell without permission.

Recognition Expired In 2023, Classes Continued



The government said the school's provisional recognition for senior secondary classes expired on March 31, 2023.

However, the school allegedly continued to run these classes after its recognition lapsed.

The Directorate of Education said this could affect students enrolled in the senior secondary section.



Unapproved Fee Hikes Flagged



The inspection committee also alleged that the school increased fees without approval from the Directorate of Education.

According to the notice, the school raised fees by 20 to 25 per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic and doubled the amount charged under "Smart Classroom Fees".

The department also claimed that teachers were not being paid according to government pay scales and that staff salaries had been delayed by up to four months.

The school's governing body was also under scrutiny. The government alleged that several members were closely related and that identification documents were not produced during verification.

"Thousands Of Young Lives At Risk": Education Minister

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said, "Our government has absolute zero tolerance for any compromise on the safety of our children. This school was operating dozens of illegal classrooms with zero fire safety clearance, putting thousands of young lives at risk daily. When an institution constructs hazardous structures, loots public funds, underpays its teachers, and ignores the law, we will act decisively. We are prepared to completely take over the management to protect our students."

Takeover, Land Lease Cancellation On The Table



The Directorate of Education has asked the school to explain why the Delhi government should not take over its management under Section 20 of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973.

The government may also recommend that the Delhi Development Authority cancel the lease of the concessional public land allotted to the school.

Officials said further action would be considered after the school submits its reply or once the seven-day response period ends.