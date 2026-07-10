What's Inside Delhi Government's Rs 900 Crore Project For 27 Future-Ready Schools

The Delhi government has approved a major infrastructure project to develop 27 new permanent government school campuses across the national capital at an estimated cost of ₹900 crore. The initiative aims to strengthen public school infrastructure by providing students with modern, future-ready learning environments.

Announcing the project, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the new campuses will be equipped with modern classrooms, state-of-the-art science laboratories, libraries, multipurpose halls, and other student-friendly facilities designed to enhance the quality of education.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government's goal is clear: to provide every child with quality education, modern resources, and a learning environment suited to the future," Sood said.

Emphasising the importance of quality infrastructure in education, the minister added, "It is our responsibility to build such schools that you would want to enrol your next generation in government schools."

In a video message, Sood said that preparing students for the future begins with creating schools that are future-ready. He said the Rs 900-crore initiative is aimed at ensuring that government school students have access to world-class infrastructure and a conducive learning environment.

According to the government, the new campuses will feature modern classrooms, advanced science laboratories, libraries, multipurpose halls, and other academic facilities to support holistic learning.

The project also places a strong emphasis on sustainability. The school campuses will be developed using eco-friendly features such as solar power systems, sewage treatment plants, rainwater harvesting, water treatment facilities, and scientific waste management systems.

The buildings will be designed in accordance with the norms prescribed by the Directorate of Education (DoE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), allowing for future expansion as per academic requirements.

The Delhi government has set a target of completing the construction of all 27 permanent school campuses within 18 months. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the city's government school infrastructure while creating a modern and sustainable educational ecosystem for students.