India-Australia Education Ties Get A Boost: Key Outcomes From PM Modi's Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Australia remains one of the most preferred destinations for Indian students, as India and Australia unveiled a series of initiatives to deepen cooperation in education, skills development, research, and vocational training during his visit to the country.

Addressing a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the prime minister said the opening of Australian university campuses in India has added a new dimension to bilateral knowledge cooperation.

"Australia remains a very popular destination for Indian students. With Australian universities opening campuses in India, a new chapter has been added to our knowledge partnership," Prime Minister Modi said.

He added that both countries would continue efforts to expand exchanges of students, professionals, and tourists.

"We will keep trying to expand exchanges of students, professionals, and tourists between the two countries," he said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the bilateral relationship as stronger than ever, saying the partnership now spans defence, trade, investment, energy, education, and technology.

"The relationship between Australia and India has never been stronger. And today we're building on our ties in defence, trade, investment, and energy, as well as our work in education and technology. Because together, we can be a force for peace and prosperity in our region," Albanese said.

He also emphasised the role of businesses, universities, and people-to-people ties in driving the next phase of economic cooperation.

"Together, we're growing our economies and backing Australian and Indian businesses. The bond between our people has driven so many of our business success stories. We'll keep working with business leaders and universities to grow Australia's economic ties with India, creating jobs and making the most of the trade and investment opportunities ahead," he added.

Key outcomes in education, skills and research

Among the major outcomes of Prime Minister Modi's visit was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India's Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the Technical and Further Education (TAFE) system of the Government of Western Australia to establish a Centre of Excellence in Mining and Mining Equipment, Technology and Services (METS).

The centre will be set up at the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), Bhubaneswar, and will focus on mining operations, mine safety, mineral processing, and mine machinery. The initiative will also facilitate the exchange of students and trainees between the Centre of Excellence and TAFE Western Australia.

In a significant boost to transnational education, the Australian government handed over a Letter of Intent to Flinders University for establishing its campus in Bengaluru. Victoria University also received a Letter of Approval to set up and operate its campus in Gurugram, expanding the presence of Australian higher education institutions in India.

India and Australia also strengthened cooperation in vocational education through a Letter of Intent between the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA). The partnership aims to enhance quality assurance in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), align occupational standards in priority sectors, strengthen regulatory frameworks, and promote capacity building, staff exchanges, and joint research.

Research collaboration also received a boost with an MoU between the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the University of Melbourne. The agreement will support collaborative research programmes, including drug target identification, trainee programmes, and faculty exchanges.

In the creative arts sector, the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, signed an MoU with Griffith Film School in South Brisbane. The agreement provides a framework for joint academic activities, collaborative cinema projects, workshops, and short-term training programmes, including summer schools.