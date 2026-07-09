"Milk At Home Is Australian, Tea Indian": PM Modi's Top Quotes In Melbourne

The milk at home might be Australian, but the tea brewed is Indian, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Indian community at an event in Melbourne on Thursday. Members of the Indian community expressed their enthusiasm through an enthralling performance before PM Modi's arrival. Around 30,000 people were in attendance.

PM Modi concluded a high-level summit with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier today, marking an expansion of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). The visit resulted in 18 landmark outcomes, reinforcing ties across energy, defence, critical technology, and trade.

"Held wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Albanese in Melbourne this afternoon. The India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of 2022 has continuously expanded the scope of our cooperation. We have now decided to accelerate work on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation, with unprecedented progress over the past few years," PM Modi wrote on X.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address in Melbourne: