"Milk At Home Is Australian, Tea Indian": PM Modi's Top Quotes In Melbourne

- Prime Minister Modi praised the Indian community's cultural ties in Melbourne with a large turnout
- PM Modi highlighted India's global defence capabilities and the success of the Make in India initiative
- He emphasised citizen-centric digital services like DigiLocker, enhancing document security and access
The milk at home might be Australian, but the tea brewed is Indian, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Indian community at an event in Melbourne on Thursday. Members of the Indian community expressed their enthusiasm through an enthralling performance before PM Modi's arrival. Around 30,000 people were in attendance.
PM Modi concluded a high-level summit with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier today, marking an expansion of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). The visit resulted in 18 landmark outcomes, reinforcing ties across energy, defence, critical technology, and trade.
"Held wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Albanese in Melbourne this afternoon. The India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of 2022 has continuously expanded the scope of our cooperation. We have now decided to accelerate work on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation, with unprecedented progress over the past few years," PM Modi wrote on X.
Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address in Melbourne:
- "This show is houseful. It is a blockbuster... Before this, I had met you all twice in Sydney. I was also waiting to meet the people of Melbourne. So this time I thought I would have a flat white coffee with the people of Melbourne."
- "There must be many among you who manage at least two time zones in your households. Here, children return from school according to Australian time, while grandparents back in India are waiting to connect via video call."
- "While the physical distance spans thousands of kilometres, your daily routine remains deeply connected to India. And alongside this routine, you are all contributing with full vigour to Australia's development. I am proud of you all. "
- "We Indians are just like sugar dissolving in milk, making it even sweeter. We Indians keep infusing the world with the essence of our love."
- "The milk at home might be Australian, but the tea brewed is Indian. The lentils and vegetables are Australian, yet they are tempered with authentic Indian spices."
- "The world is witnessing the capability and credibility of India's defence platforms. You must have seen a demonstration of this during 'Operation Sindoor'. The explosions were taking place at terrorist hideouts, but their echoes were heard across the entire world. Did this massive strike on terror hideouts fill you with pride, or not?"
- "Over the past 12 years, 'Make in India' has evolved into a global brand. Our mobile phones and electronics have reached markets across the globe. Our automobiles and pharmaceutical products have expanded their global footprint."
- "For us, the citizen is paramount. That situation has changed now; most tasks can be accomplished through self-attestation. The journey that began there has now led to the creation of DigiLocker in India-a digital system where Indians can store their documents in a digital format. With this, documents can be shared, verified, and accepted with just a single click. Creating a system is one thing, but building it with scalability and robust security features is a truly significant achievement."
- "When India extends a helping hand, it does not look at passports; when India sends aid, it does not look at the colour of the passport. That is why the world places such great trust in India."
- "Just last month, Venezuela faced a massive earthquake tragedy. We did not look at the distance; instead, we viewed Venezuela's suffering as our own. India launched relief and rescue operations, sending aid and experts as swiftly as possible. Our medical teams swung into action immediately. It gives me great satisfaction that many lives were saved."
- "Whatever India and Australia do proves beneficial for both nations. The India-Australia Trade Agreement is a prime example of this."
- "Over the past twelve years, India has emerged as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. And now, an Indian space startup is poised to launch a satellite using its own rocket for the very first time."
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