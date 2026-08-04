How Government Plans To Boost School Enrolment, Reduce Dropouts Across India

Aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Centre has been implementing a series of initiatives to boost school enrolment and reduce dropout rates across India. The measures focus on strengthening school infrastructure, expanding residential education facilities, providing financial and transport support to students, and leveraging technology through platforms such as Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) and APAAR ID to improve student retention and monitor learning outcomes.

The government's strategy includes opening new schools, strengthening existing institutions up to the Senior Secondary level, and improving infrastructure to make schools more accessible and conducive to learning.

To encourage the education of girls, the government is setting up, upgrading, and operating Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) up to Class 12. It is also establishing Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalayas and hostels under the PM-JANMAN and DAJGUA schemes to provide residential education facilities, particularly for students from underserved communities.

To improve access to education, the Centre is providing transport allowance and transport or escort facilities for eligible students. It is also conducting enrolment drives and operating seasonal hostels and residential camps to ensure children, including those from migrant and remote communities, remain connected to the education system.

The government is further supporting students through the provision of free textbooks, free uniforms, vocational education, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) facilities in schools.

Under the PM POSHAN Yojana, students from Balvatika to Class 8 are provided hot cooked meals to improve nutrition, encourage regular attendance, and reduce dropout rates.

Vidya Samiksha Kendra To Track Students And Prevent Dropouts

As part of its technology-driven approach, the government has established Vidya Samiksha Kendras (VSKs) to enable real-time monitoring of school education.

The platform is designed to track students to prevent dropouts, monitor children migrating from one school to another, and assess progress in learning outcomes. It also facilitates real-time monitoring of interventions and enhances teachers' accountability, helping education authorities identify gaps and take timely corrective measures.

APAAR ID Under 'One Nation, One Student ID' Programme

The government has also implemented the APAAR ID as part of the 'One Nation, One Student ID' programme.

The APAAR ID is a 12-digit lifelong student identification number linked to Aadhaar. It is intended to create a unified academic identity for students, enabling seamless tracking of their educational journey across schools and supporting continuity in education.