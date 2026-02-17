IIT Gandhinagar Internship 2026: Registrations Begin, Selected Interns To Receive Rs 50,000 Award

IIT Gandhinagar Internship 2026: The registrations for the Summer Internship Programme at IIT Gandhinagar have begun, and students pursuing a bachelor's or master's degree are eligible to apply. Selected interns will receive a stipend of Rs 8,000 per week for up to 12 weeks. Additionally, they will be eligible for the "Bhalodia-Khetan Summer Research Excellence Award," which carries a prize of Rs 50,000.
The internship will be conducted from May 7 to July 16, 2026, for a duration of eight weeks. Interested students must register before March 5.
What Projects Can You Work On Under This Internship?
Students can work on a range of projects available at the institute, each supervised by faculty members. The official portal provides detailed information about every project. Some of the projects include:
- Multilingual information processing (Cognitive Linguistics)
- Deep Image Restoration
- Macromolecular structure determination via X-ray crystallography
- Chemical crystallography of small molecules
- Gas sensing and optoelectronic applications using functional materials
- Electrochemical Ammonia Oxidation
- Sustainable Hydrophobic Membranes for Oil-water Separation
- Micro patterning glass with laser and studying wettability
- Brain Computer Interface
- Chloroplast genome assembly of medicinal plants
- Laser surface texturing of marine aluminium alloys
IIT Gandhinagar Internship Programme 2026: How To Apply For The Internship?
- Visit the official application link "Internship Registration".
- Click on "Portal" and then on "Prospective Interns".
- A portal will open where you can apply to work for different projects under different faculties.
- Click on "Apply Now" link besides the project name.
- You will be required to enter your personal details, email id, statement of purpose, college address, GPA and other details.