IIT Gandhinagar Internship 2026: Registrations Begin, Selected Interns To Receive Rs 50,000 Award

IIT Gandhinagar Internship 2026: The registrations for the Summer Internship Programme at IIT Gandhinagar have begun, and students pursuing a bachelor's or master's degree are eligible to apply. Selected interns will receive a stipend of Rs 8,000 per week for up to 12 weeks. Additionally, they will be eligible for the "Bhalodia-Khetan Summer Research Excellence Award," which carries a prize of Rs 50,000.

The internship will be conducted from May 7 to July 16, 2026, for a duration of eight weeks. Interested students must register before March 5.

What Projects Can You Work On Under This Internship?

Students can work on a range of projects available at the institute, each supervised by faculty members. The official portal provides detailed information about every project. Some of the projects include:

Multilingual information processing (Cognitive Linguistics)

Deep Image Restoration

Macromolecular structure determination via X-ray crystallography

Chemical crystallography of small molecules

Gas sensing and optoelectronic applications using functional materials

Electrochemical Ammonia Oxidation

Sustainable Hydrophobic Membranes for Oil-water Separation

Micro patterning glass with laser and studying wettability

Brain Computer Interface

Chloroplast genome assembly of medicinal plants

Laser surface texturing of marine aluminium alloys

IIT Gandhinagar Internship Programme 2026: How To Apply For The Internship?