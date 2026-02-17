Advertisement

IIT Gandhinagar Internship 2026: Registrations Begin, Selected Interns To Receive Rs 50,000 Award

IIT Gandhinagar Internship: The internship will be conducted from May 7 to July 16, 2026, for a duration of eight weeks. Interested students must register before March 5.

IIT Gandhinagar Internship: Registration Started, Here's How To Apply

IIT Gandhinagar Internship 2026: The registrations for the Summer Internship Programme at IIT Gandhinagar have begun, and students pursuing a bachelor's or master's degree are eligible to apply. Selected interns will receive a stipend of Rs 8,000 per week for up to 12 weeks. Additionally, they will be eligible for the "Bhalodia-Khetan Summer Research Excellence Award," which carries a prize of Rs 50,000.

What Projects Can You Work On Under This Internship?

Students can work on a range of projects available at the institute, each supervised by faculty members. The official portal provides detailed information about every project. Some of the projects include:

  • Multilingual information processing (Cognitive Linguistics)
  • Deep Image Restoration
  • Macromolecular structure determination via X-ray crystallography
  • Chemical crystallography of small molecules
  • Gas sensing and optoelectronic applications using functional materials
  • Electrochemical Ammonia Oxidation
  • Sustainable Hydrophobic Membranes for Oil-water Separation
  • Micro patterning glass with laser and studying wettability
  • Brain Computer Interface
  • Chloroplast genome assembly of medicinal plants
  • Laser surface texturing of marine aluminium alloys

IIT Gandhinagar Internship Programme 2026: How To Apply For The Internship?

  • Visit the official application link "Internship Registration".
  • Click on "Portal" and then on "Prospective Interns".
  • A portal will open where you can apply to work for different projects under different faculties.
  • Click on "Apply Now" link besides the project name.
  • You will be required to enter your personal details, email id, statement of purpose, college address, GPA and other details.

 

