IIT Gandhinagar Inviting Applications For Its interdisciplinary Programme In Society And Culture

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar is inviting applications for admission to its postgraduate programme in Society and Culture for the academic year starting from July 2025. The uniquely-designed MA (Society and Culture) (https://hss.iitgn.ac.in/masc/) programme is interdisciplinary in nature and equips the students for a variety of roles in various fields.

The key career opportunities and research options available to students graduating from MA in Society and Culture including working with non-profit (NGOs, policy think-tanks), industry roles such as Journalism, Advertising/media, Communications, Writing, Human Resources, academic roles such as Teaching or Research in Ecological Sciences and Public Policy, among others

International PhD opportunities.

The deadline to apply for MA (Society and Culture) is January 15, 2025. Students with a bachelor's degree in any discipline can apply through the following link - https://admissions.iitgn.ac.in/pgadmission/login.

The programme provides students with diverse research experiences such as conducting field-work and ethnographic research; visiting historical and archaeological sites in Gujarat; travelling across the country through the IIT Gandhinagar Explorer Fellowships; UG TA opportunities, taking advantage of the national and international academic and industrial internship opportunities and much more.

IITGN provides liberal financial support as well as ‘On-Campus Employment Opportunities' programme to its students. The institute also encourages the MA (Society and Culture) students to present their research work at national and international conferences and provides travel scholarships of up to Rs 60,000.