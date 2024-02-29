IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications For PhD, MTech Courses, Check Stipends, Other Details

IIT Gandhinagar PhD and MTech Programmes: Interviews and written tests will be held from April 8-22.

Indian Institutes of Technology, Gandhinagar (IIT-Gandhinagar) is currently accepting applications from final-year undergraduate students from the National Institutes Of Technology (NITs) for its Start Early PhD And Early Admit MTech programmes starting in July 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply via the official website. The application deadline is March 20 at 5pm.

Key Dates:

Application deadline: March 20 by 5pm

Tentative shortlist announcement: April 3

Interviews and written test: April 8-22

Tentative results announcement: May 15

The Early PhD Program is a full-time residential fellowship aimed at facilitating early entry into PhD programmes at IIT Gandhinagar for aspiring scientists and engineers. Its objective is to accelerate promising undergraduate students from various disciplines into cutting-edge technological research to prepare them for contributing to nation-building.

Programme Highlights:

GATE score is not required for admission.

Candidates are encouraged to take the GATE for a higher stipend.

Travel support of up to Rs 2 Lakhs for international conference attendance.

Support of up to $12,500 (Rs 9.37 lakh) for research at leading universities/labs abroad for up to 6 months.

Monthly stipend of Rs 47,000 (with valid GATE score) or Rs 37,000 (without).

Eligibility Criteria:

Final year BTech (or equivalent) students from NITs with a CPI/CGPA of 8.0 or above (General/EWS/OBC) or 7.5 or above (SC/ST/PwD).

Top 5 rank holders (General/EWS/OBC) or top 10 rank holders (SC/ST/PwD) in select colleges (including NITs).

Final year BTech students from IITs with a CPI/CGPA of 6.0 or above.

For MTech Programes:

Disciplines

Biological Sciences and Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Science & Engineering

Artificial Intelligence

Earth System Sciences

Electrical Engineering

Integrated Circuit Design and Technology

Materials Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

