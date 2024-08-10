Explore IIT Gandhinagar Scholarships For Undergraduate, Postgraduate Students

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT Gandhinagar) offers scholarships to deserving students annually. These scholarships may come as fee reductions or direct bank transfers to students.
Scholarship Types and Eligibility
Institute Scholarships:
Academic Excellence: Awarded to students with the highest CPI in their discipline. Open to all undergraduate students, excluding those in their first year. A total of 18 scholarships are given each year (6 disciplines * 3 batches). Each scholarship provides Rs 2,000 per month for 10 months.
Excellence in Sports & Games: Given to students with the highest CPI in their discipline. All undergraduate students, except first-year students, are eligible. Six scholarships are awarded annually, each providing Rs 2,000 per month for 10 months.
Excellence in Arts & Culture: Granted to students with the highest CPI in their discipline. Open to all undergraduates, excluding first-year students. Two scholarships are awarded each year, each providing Rs 2,000 per month for 10 months.
Excellence in Social Work & Leadership: For students with the highest CPI in their discipline. All undergraduate students except first-year students are eligible. Two scholarships are available each year, offering Rs 2,000 per month for 10 months.
Free Basic Messing Assistance: Available to BTech and MSc (Maths, Physics, Chemistry) students whose parental income does not exceed Rs 4,50,000 per year. This scholarship covers free basic messing and includes a Rs 250 pocket allowance for 10 months.
Donor Scholarships
IIT Gandhinagar also provides over 70 donor scholarships. Eligibility criteria vary for each donor scholarship and the scholarship amounts range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh. The duration of each scholarship also varies.
Donor Scholarships Include:
- Erach and Meheroo Mehta Merit Scholarship: 2 per year
- Class of 2016 Scholarship: 2 per year
- Class of 2015 Scholarship: 2 per year
- The Kandoi-Dairkee-Gaurav (KDG) Scholarship: 1 per year
- Mahabir Prasad Sultania Scholarship: 1 per year
- Durga Devi Sultania Scholarship: 1 per year
- Niteen P Sant Scholarship: 1 per year
- Amalthea Scholarship: 1 per year
- Lalita J Shah & Jayantilal B Shah Scholarship: 1 per year
- P.K. Kelkar Scholarship: 1 per year
- Sri Temasek@IIT Gandhinagar Scholarship: 1 per year
- Satyaram Scholarship: 11 per year
- Prof. M.H. Divekar Scholarship: 1 per year
- SC Mehrotra's Scholarship: 1 per year
- Chandrkant & Patricia Desai Scholarship: 1 per year
- Prof. KV Venkatesha Murthy Scholarship: 1 per year
- Dr JL Nayyar Scholarship: 1 per year
- Professor DV Pai Scholarship: 1 per year
- Santosh Rani Tandon Scholarship: 1 per year
- Mrs Sita Jha Memorial Scholarship: 1 per year