CBSE Extends Last Dates For Scholarship Schemes, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for submitting online applications under the CBSE Merit Scholarship Schemes. This extension applies to both new applications and renewals under the Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme.

The revised schedule is as follows:

Single Girl Child Scholarship X-2024 Scheme (Fresh Application)

Last date for submission of online applications by the applicant: January 10, 2025

Verification of applications by the school: January 17, 2025

Single Girl Child Scholarship X-2023 (Renewal for 2024)

Last date for submission of online applications by the applicant: January 10, 2025

Verification of applications by the school: January 17, 2025

Required Documents

A verified copy of the Class 11 mark sheet

Aadhaar card linked to the applicant's bank account

A verified copy of the bank passbook or a cancelled cheque

Eligibility Criteria

Single Girl Child Scholarship X-2024: For students who completed Class 10 in 2024 and are now studying in Class 11 at CBSE-affiliated schools.

Single Girl Child Scholarship X-2023 (Renewal): For students renewing their scholarship awarded in 2023.

Must be a single girl child (the only child of the parents)

Minimum score of 60% in the CBSE Class 10 Examination

Tuition Fee

Should not exceed Rs 1,500 per month in Class 10, with a permissible 10% annual increase for Classes 11 and 12

For NRI students, the tuition fee cap is Rs 6,000 per month for schools abroad

Applicants must be Indian nationals

Steps To Apply