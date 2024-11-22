CBSE Opens Registration For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024, Check Key Details

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the application window for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024. Students can apply for the fresh scholarship or renew their 2023 award through the official website.

Scholarship Highlights

Amount: Rs 500 per month.

Bank Details Required: Applicants must provide their bank name, account number, RTGS/NEFT code, IFSC code, and bank branch address.

Verification: Applications must be signed and verified. Unsigned forms will be rejected.

Key Deadlines

The deadline for application submission is December 23, 2024.

Required documents include:

A verified copy of the Class 11 mark sheet.

Aadhaar card linked to the applicant's bank account.

A verified copy of the bank passbook or a cancelled cheque.

Eligibility Criteria

Single Girl Child Scholarship X-2024: For students who completed Class 10 in 2024 and are now studying in Class 11 at CBSE-affiliated schools.

Single Girl Child Scholarship X-2023 (Renewal): For students renewing their scholarship from 2023.

Must be a single girl child (the only child of the parents).

Minimum score of 60% in CBSE Class 10 Examination.

Currently studying in Class 11 or 12 in a CBSE-affiliated school.

Tuition Fee:

Should not exceed Rs 1,500 per month in Class 10, with a permissible 10% annual increase for Classes 11 and 12.

For NRI students, the tuition fee cap is Rs 6,000 per month for schools abroad.

Applicants must be Indian nationals.

Application Process

Go to the CBSE official website.

Select the "Single Girl Child Scholarship X-2024 REG" option.

Select either the fresh application or renewal link, as applicable.

Complete the application form, upload the required documents, and submit it.

Download and print the form for your records.

This scholarship is designed to support academically bright single girl children and help them continue their education without financial barriers.

Eligible candidates are advised to review the criteria carefully and submit their applications before the deadline.

