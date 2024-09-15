CBSE Scholarships 2024-25: Check Eligibility Criteria

The CSSS has been operational since 2008.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) offers various scholarships for students enrolled in CBSE schools to provide financial assistance. Established in 1921, the CBSE is a national-level board of education in India for public and private schools, controlled and managed by the Government of India.
Here is a list of scholarships provided by CBSE:
Board's Merit Scholarship (BMS)
This scholarship is offered to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students.
Eligibility Criteria:
- Students must have passed Class X or XII Examinations from CBSE
- Students must have secured at least 85 percent marks
- An amount of Rs 12,000 per annum will be awarded to Class X and XII students as scholarships
Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students (CSSS)
The Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students has been operational since 2008.
Eligibility Criteria
- Students in Class XII must rank above the 80th percentile among successful applicants in their respective examination boards
- Must be enrolled in regular programs (not correspondence or distance courses)
- Must belong to a family with an annual income of less than Rs. 4.5 lakh
- Must not be receiving any other scholarships or fee reimbursements from educational institutions
- Diploma candidates are not eligible for this scheme
Single Girl Child Scholarship
Single girl child students of Indian nationality, studying in CBSE-affiliated schools, and who have qualified Class 10 with 60 percent marks in the first five subjects can apply for this scholarship.
Eligibility Criteria
- The candidate must be pursuing her education in Class 11 and 12 in CBSE-affiliated schools
- The monthly tuition fee of the student should not exceed Rs 1,500 in Class 10, and the increase should not be more than 10 percent in Class 11 and 12