CBSE Scholarships 2024-25: Check Eligibility Criteria

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) offers various scholarships for students enrolled in CBSE schools to provide financial assistance. Established in 1921, the CBSE is a national-level board of education in India for public and private schools, controlled and managed by the Government of India.

Here is a list of scholarships provided by CBSE:

Board's Merit Scholarship (BMS)

This scholarship is offered to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students.

Eligibility Criteria:

Students must have passed Class X or XII Examinations from CBSE

Students must have secured at least 85 percent marks

An amount of Rs 12,000 per annum will be awarded to Class X and XII students as scholarships

Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students (CSSS)

The Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students has been operational since 2008.

Eligibility Criteria

Students in Class XII must rank above the 80th percentile among successful applicants in their respective examination boards

Must be enrolled in regular programs (not correspondence or distance courses)

Must belong to a family with an annual income of less than Rs. 4.5 lakh

Must not be receiving any other scholarships or fee reimbursements from educational institutions

Diploma candidates are not eligible for this scheme

Single Girl Child Scholarship

Single girl child students of Indian nationality, studying in CBSE-affiliated schools, and who have qualified Class 10 with 60 percent marks in the first five subjects can apply for this scholarship.

Eligibility Criteria