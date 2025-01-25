CBSE Extends Deadline For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for submitting online applications under the CBSE Merit Scholarship Schemes. The last date has been extended for both new applications and renewals under the Single Girl Child Scholarship Scheme.



The revised schedule is as follows

Single Girl Child Scholarship X-2024 Scheme (Fresh Application): Last date for submission of online applications by the applicant is February 8, 2025. The date for the verification of applications by the school is February 15, 2025.



Single Girl Child Scholarship X-2023 (Renewal for 2024): The deadline for submission of online applications by the applicant is February 8, 2025. The date for the verification of applications by the school is February 15, 2025.



Scholarship highlights

Amount: Rs 500 per month.

Bank Details Required: Applicants must provide their bank name, account number, RTGS/NEFT code, IFSC code, and bank branch address.

Verification: Applications must be signed and verified. Unsigned forms will be rejected.



Required Documents

A verified copy of the Class 11 mark sheet

Aadhaar card linked to the applicant's bank account

A verified copy of the bank passbook or a cancelled cheque



Eligibility Criteria

Single Girl Child Scholarship 10-2024: For students who completed Class 10 in 2024 and are now studying in Class 11 at CBSE-affiliated schools.

Single Girl Child Scholarship 10-2023 (Renewal): For students renewing their scholarship awarded in 2023.

Must be a single girl child (the only child of the parents)

Minimum score of 60 per cent in the CBSE Class 10 Examination



Tuition Fee

Should not exceed Rs 1,500 per month in Class 10, with a permissible 10 per cent annual increase for Classes 11 and 12

For NRI students, the tuition fee cap is Rs 6,000 per month for schools abroad

Applicants must be Indian nationals



Steps To Apply