Ghost Schools, Fake Students: Rs 57 Lakh Minority Scholarship Scam In Madhya Pradesh

A major scholarship scam worth over lakhs has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh, where more than 40 madrasas and minority schools in Bhopal allegedly siphoned off government funds using fake or ineligible students. NDTV's ground investigation raises serious questions: Were the students ever real - or were they just names on paper?

NDTV's team began their investigation at the listed address of "City Montessori School" near Aam Wali Masjid in Bhopal - one of the institutions under scrutiny by the Crime Branch. But there was no school there. What we found instead were deserted lanes, unrelated school boards, and finally, a single board of "City Montessori" on Chiklod Road. Beneath the board? No classrooms, no students, just a locked structure. Locals confirmed: the school never functioned. "They only rented space and put up a board. No classes were ever held here," said Azim, a local resident. "I've lived here my whole life. That board has been up for years, but no school ever opened," added Mohammad Salim.

Yet, records show the school claimed Rs 1.65 lakh in scholarship for 29 students from Classes 1 to 8.

The scam doesn't stop there. According to the Crime Branch, many institutions without proper recognition - some approved only till Class 8 - claimed scholarships in the names of students studying in Classes 11 and 12. The numbers are staggering - Rs 57.78 lakh withdrawn, 972 students' names used, over 100 educational institutions under the scanner. "We have registered FIRs against operators of 40 schools and madrasas," said Additional Deputy Commission of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan. "If the students themselves are found to be fictitious, harsher legal action will follow."

The scam has triggered a political row. The opposition has slammed the BJP-led government, calling it another addition to a growing list of education-related scams. "From Vyapam to nursing, every sector has seen scams," said former Congress minister PC Sharma. "This money must be recovered and given to the deserving."

In response, Krishna Gaur, Minister for Minority Welfare, distanced herself from the controversy. "These complaints were raised during the previous tenure," she said. "The central government is probing the matter. Our department is cooperating and has submitted the required information."

NDTV's reality check revealed a painful irony - the very students the scheme was meant for, never received the aid. While fake schools and names pocketed government money, thousands of underprivileged students who genuinely need help remain neglected. Because when schemes are looted on paper, it's not just public money that's stolen - it's a poor child's chance at a better future.