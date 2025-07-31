No Helmet, No Fuel: Bhopal, Indore Enforce Strict Rule From August 1

Starting tomorrow, two-wheeler riders in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Indore will not be allowed to refuel at petrol or CNG pumps without wearing a helmet. The orders were issued on Wednesday by Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh and Indore Collector Ashish Singh, citing a rising number of road accidents involving two-wheelers.

As per the new directive, all petrol and CNG pumps in both cities have been instructed to deny fuel to any rider not wearing an ISI-marked helmet. The order will be enforced from August 1 to September 29, 2025, and those violating it may face legal action under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code.

Bhopal alone has 192 petrol pumps, with a combined daily fuel consumption of over 21 lakh litres, more than half of which is petrol. The administration's decision effectively makes helmet-wearing mandatory for fuel access, aiming to push riders towards better compliance with road safety norms.

The directive is grounded in Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which mandates that both two-wheeler drivers and pillion riders must wear helmets.

The collectors noted that several advisories have been issued by the state and central governments, but compliance remains poor, prompting stricter action.

Exceptions to the rule will be made in cases of medical emergencies or other urgent situations. The order also clarifies that it is supplementary to any existing regulations and does not override any prior rules in place.

Meanwhile, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has gone a step further, urging that helmet rules be extended to government offices as well. In a letter to Collector Ashish Singh, he proposed denying entry to visitors not wearing helmets, reinforcing the need for consistent helmet usage across the city.

While authorities say the measure is meant to curb fatalities and serious injuries, the decision has triggered concerns among fuel dealers. Members of the Petrol Dealers Association have expressed apprehension over the practical challenges of implementing the ban, particularly about confrontations at fuel stations.

"Pump operators may face penalties, but it's unclear what action will be taken against those who forcefully demand petrol without helmets," a representative of the association said.