UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025: Check Eligibility, Benefits, And More

The University Grants Commission (UGC) offers Ishan Uday Special Scholarship Scheme 2025, a key initiative dedicated to promoting higher education among students from India's North Eastern Region (NER). This flagship scheme, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, seeks to boost the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in the region by providing financial support to students from economically weaker sections.

Since its inception in 2014-15, the scheme has awarded 10,000 fresh scholarships each year to eligible students pursuing general, professional, technical, medical, and paramedical degree courses across recognized institutions in India. Applications for the current cycle are now live on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for the Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025, candidates must:

Be a domicile of any of the eight northeastern states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, or Tripura.

Have passed Class 12 or equivalent in the academic year prior to application.

Have secured admission in the first year of a full-time general or professional degree course in a recognized institution.

Belong to a family with an annual income of Rs 4.5 lakh or less.

Transgender candidates are also eligible. All reservations will be provided in accordance with Government of India norms.

However, students enrolled in open universities, management quota admissions, or non-degree diploma courses, or those already availing other scholarships, are not eligible for this scheme.

Scholarship Amount

Selected students will receive financial assistance as follows:

Rs 5,400 per month - for students enrolled in general degree programs

Rs 7,800 per month - for students in technical, professional, medical, or paramedical courses

Scholarships will be directly credited to the beneficiaries via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and are renewable annually based on academic performance and attendance.

Important Dates & Application Timeline

Applications are accepted once a year through the official National Scholarship Portal. Students are advised to apply well in advance and ensure all required documents are uploaded correctly.

How to Apply for Ishan Uday Scholarship 2025

Visit the National Scholarship Portal: https://scholarships.gov.in

Click on "New Registration" (if not already registered).

Read and agree to the guidelines before proceeding.

Log in with your credentials.

Select "UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship" from the list of available schemes.

Fill in personal, academic, and bank details carefully.

Upload scanned copies of the required documents:

• Domicile Certificate

• Income Certificate

• Admission Proof

• Class 12 Marksheet