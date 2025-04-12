Tamil Nadu National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Result Out, Here's How To Check

TN NMMS Result 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the results of the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination conducted in February 2025. Those who have appeared for the exam can check their scores and scholarship status by visiting the official website of DGEm, dge.tn.gov.in.

Direct link to check the TN DGE NMMS Result

The NMMS examination is conducted to identify meritorious students from economically weaker sections studying in Class 8 in government and government-aided schools. It aims to offer financial assistance to help them continue their education at the secondary and higher secondary levels.

NMMS Exam 2025 Results: How To Check

Visit the official DGE website: dge.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Results" section.

Look for the link titled "NMMS Examination February 2025 Results."

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your scholarship eligibility status.

Apart from the result, a list of selected candidates has also been released. It contains the names of students who have qualified for financial support under this centrally funded initiative.

This year, over 2.3 lakh Class 8 students from across Tamil Nadu appeared for the examination for the academic year 2024-2025.

Students who have been selected are required to adhere to the subsequent guidelines provided either by their respective schools or the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). This process includes submitting the required documents for verification and fulfilling the necessary formalities for the release of the scholarship. In case of any doubts or queries, students should reach out to their school officials or visit the official website for the latest and most reliable information.