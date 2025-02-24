South Korean Government Invites Applications For Scholarship Covering 100% Of Tuition Fees

Study In South Korea: The Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG) of the Republic of Korea is currently accepting applications from students in the fields of science and engineering for the Seoul Tech Scholarship 2025. This initiative offers talented individuals the opportunity to pursue a master's degree at leading universities in Seoul, Korea. The deadline for application submission is March 14, 2025.

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has no role in the nomination or selection of candidates. The final selection will be made by the donor country.

Selected candidates will be admitted to master's programmes beginning in September 2025, with final results announced in July 2025.

Scholarship Benefits

Full Tuition Coverage (50% by SMG, 50% by the university)

KRW 1,000,000/month for living expenses

One-time economy class flight ticket to Korea

Coverage of actual health insurance premiums for the previous month

Assistance with employment or entrepreneurial activities in Korea after completing the graduate programme

Eligibility Criteria

Age: Born after 1985

Education: Graduated (or expected to graduate) with a bachelor's degree in science or engineering from one of the top 100 Indian universities as per the latest NIRF rankings

Nationality: Must be a citizen of India

Grade Requirements:

Percentage: 80% or higher or top 20% of the class

CGPA: 2.64/4.0, 2.80/4.3, 2.91/4.5, 3.23/5.0 and above (as per GKS criteria)

Language: Courses are conducted in English

Participating Universities

Kyung Hee University

Korea University

Kwangwoon University

Seokyeong University

Seoul National University of Science and Technology

University of Seoul

Sungkyunkwan University

Sookmyung Women's University (for female candidates only)

Soongsil University

Apostille Process

The original signed application form and supporting documents must be apostilled in India and sent via post/courier to the Embassy of India, Seoul.

Application Link

Processing Time: At least 2 weeks, so applicants are advised to submit documents well in advance.



Address for Submitting Applications

Ms Ananya Agarwal

Head of Chancery,

Embassy of India, Seoul

101, Dokseodang-ro, Yongsan-gu,

Seoul, Republic of Korea. Pin code: 04419

Queries

For any queries students can email at hoc.seoul@mea.gov.in (CC: com3.seoul@mea.gov.in)



Selection Process

The selection will be conducted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Scholarship Foundation. The Embassy of India, Seoul, has no role in it.