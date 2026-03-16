University Of East Anglia Offers 10,000 Pound Scholarship For Indian Students

UK Scholarships 2026: The University of East Anglia (UEA), Norwich, United Kingdom, is offering a 10,000 British pound tuition fee waiver to Indian students under the Vice-Chancellor's Global Impact and Leadership Scholarship. Interested candidates who wish to pursue a postgraduate course at the university can apply for the scholarship through the official website, uea.ac.uk. The last date to apply is June 26, 2026.

The scholarship is open to students from Asia, Africa, South America, the Middle East, North America, Australia, the EU, and Europe.

How To Apply?

Students applying for the scholarship will be required to submit answers to three questions within a 200-word limit. The three questions are as follows:

Q1) Why did you choose UEA and apply for your selected course?

Q2) How will your chosen course help you achieve your future career and leadership ambitions?

Q3) How will the knowledge and skills gained from your course help you become a global leader?

Eligibility

Students applying for the scholarship must already be enrolled in a postgraduate programme starting in September 2026 at the university. Applicants should have achieved, or be expected to achieve, at least a 2:1 or equivalent in their undergraduate degree.

Additionally, the offer letter must clearly state that the applicant is an overseas fee-paying student.

Application Link

Which Courses Are Ineligible for the Fee Waiver?

The university has specified several courses that are not eligible for the scholarship programme: